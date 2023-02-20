Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.01283586 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013705 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036040 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.01635167 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.