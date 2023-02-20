Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 548,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Altria Group stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

