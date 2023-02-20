Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.26. 1,283,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 89,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Ameren by 823.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

