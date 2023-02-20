American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395,195 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.72% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $198,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

