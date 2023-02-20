AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.20.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.50. 1,863,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,517,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $29,777,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

