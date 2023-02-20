Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Trimmed by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. 1,725,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

