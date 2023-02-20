Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

AMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

AMPL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

