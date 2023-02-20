Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 890,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 227,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Amplitude by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

