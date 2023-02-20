Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Raised to $17.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Amplitude Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 890,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,248. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
