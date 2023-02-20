Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.71. 3,774,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

