Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.32.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.87.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

