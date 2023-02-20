Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

