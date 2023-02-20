Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.