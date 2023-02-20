Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $143.21

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.21.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $264.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

