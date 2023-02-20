Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target at $30.54

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,445,000 after purchasing an additional 803,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 356,098 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

