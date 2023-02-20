Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) PT at GBX 2,790

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,790 ($33.87).

Several analysts have weighed in on DPLM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.94) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($29.74) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,854 ($34.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,768.42. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,022 ($36.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,830.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,670.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

