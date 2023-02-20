Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $196.39

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

JBHT opened at $188.35 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

