Analyzing Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Star Investment Corp. II and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99% BlackRock 28.97% 14.43% 4.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BlackRock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northern Star Investment Corp. II and BlackRock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A BlackRock $17.87 billion 6.02 $5.18 billion $33.95 21.09

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and BlackRock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock 0 6 7 0 2.54

BlackRock has a consensus target price of $738.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.16%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Summary

BlackRock beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

