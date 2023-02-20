Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) PT Raised to $55.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 286,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,273. Andersons has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Andersons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,588,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.