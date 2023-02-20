ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.24% of ANSYS worth $46,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 11.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 520,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $270.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

