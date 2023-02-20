Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

Appian Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $45.96. 806,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $2,158,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,014,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,247,141.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

