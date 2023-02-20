Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.14–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$535.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.49 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.27 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

Appian Stock Performance

APPN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 806,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,727,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,293,441.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Appian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

