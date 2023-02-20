Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.20 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,598,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,441,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,598,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,441,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 635,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,946 in the last 90 days. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Appian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

