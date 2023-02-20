Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,287,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

