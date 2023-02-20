Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. 9,287,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

