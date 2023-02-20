Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $135.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.12.
Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.44. 9,287,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Applied Materials
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
