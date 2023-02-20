Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $135.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.12.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.44. 9,287,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

