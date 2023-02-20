Arcblock Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and $505,581.09 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

