ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 1,792.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,778 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of ArcelorMittal worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after buying an additional 496,641 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91.

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

