Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

