Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.50 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $106.43 million and $3.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
