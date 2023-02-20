Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s current price.
Artivion Trading Up 5.8 %
NYSE AORT traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $13.96. 269,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.39. Artivion has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $746,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $746,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,626 shares of company stock worth $1,212,425. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artivion (AORT)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.