Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE AORT traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $13.96. 269,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.39. Artivion has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $746,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $746,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,626 shares of company stock worth $1,212,425. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 193,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $29,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Artivion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after buying an additional 64,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artivion by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 274,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

