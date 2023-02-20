Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $42,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

