Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ARTW opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 0.51.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.
