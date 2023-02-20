Audacy (AUD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st.
NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Audacy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.36.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Audacy from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 244,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,261,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 135,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 54,311 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 372,175 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.
