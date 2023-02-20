Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing
In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
