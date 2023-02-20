Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

