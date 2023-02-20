Axa S.A. Acquires 149,183 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,183 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.99% of Tenable worth $38,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,989.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,379 shares of company stock worth $1,529,891 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

