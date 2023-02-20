Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $61,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

