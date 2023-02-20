Axa S.A. Has $37.88 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,402 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $37,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -275.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

