Axa S.A. Purchases 219,909 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 219,909 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.