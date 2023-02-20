Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,912 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 1.82% of Freshpet worth $43,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Freshpet by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

