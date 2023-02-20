Axa S.A. Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,114 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $40,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

General Mills Stock Up 2.2 %

GIS stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

