Axa S.A. Sells 26,641 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,641 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $57,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $74.52 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.