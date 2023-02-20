AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXTI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Price Performance

AXTI traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,748. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

About AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of AXT by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 96,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 417,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.