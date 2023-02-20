AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

AZZ Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AZZ has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 104.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $3,204,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

