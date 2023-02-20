B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) is Difesa Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Difesa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,755 shares during the period. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger comprises about 1.6% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRIV. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,875. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

