Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $420.77 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,291 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.15% of Home Depot worth $420,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $350.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.33.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

