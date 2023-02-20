Bao Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.36 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $529.87 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

