Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 481.17 ($5.84).

Several analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 486 ($5.90) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($5.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.57) to GBX 440 ($5.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($52,205.57).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 466.10 ($5.66) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 611 ($7.42). The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 926.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 437.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.20%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

