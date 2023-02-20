Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

BBWI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 2,378,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,361. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

