Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
BBWI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 2,378,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,361. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.
Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.