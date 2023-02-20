Bend DAO Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $243.90 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

