Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $579.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $571.00 to $579.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIO. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of BIO traded up $27.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.23. The stock had a trading volume of 380,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $651.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.68 and its 200 day moving average is $441.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.